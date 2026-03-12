Kate Middleton talks about her cancer once more: ‘something I have to be a lot more conscious’

Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment might have concluded but a new revelation by the Princess of Wales reveals she still has to make daily changes, and considerations to ensure her health moving forward.

The princess shared everything related to her health while on a visit to the Bermondsey Beer Mile in east London.

During that trip she declined the beer and cider offered to her by the owner Hannah Rhodes.

As for her reasons she said, “since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol.” In her own words, “it's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now,” the royal added.

Prince William on the other hand sipped and engaged in the tasting without qualm, even going as far as saying he is a “cider man” according to Hello!

Later on the owner also came forward to explain a bit more about what was shared to her privately in their chat because it saw Ms Rhodes admit, “She (Kate) said something along the lines of since my diagnosis it has been best to avoid alcohol."

For those still unversed with Kate’s biggest against cancer, she made a formal announcement about it back in March of 2024, but kept the form of cancer undisclosed. What’s known is that it was found after a routine abdominal surgery which led to her undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” treatment.

Almost a year later in January 2025 she announced her remissions and since then has been focusing on the healing effects of nature for her health and well being.