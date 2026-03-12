Prince William, Kate Middleton embark on 'exploring' mission

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited London's iconic Borough Market on Thursday.

During their special visit, the future King and Queen of Britain explored the market, catting with vendors who have long called the historic market their home.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales later shared a special post revealing the market's history and highlighting Kate and William's visit.

In the caption it was revealed, "Exploring Borough Market w/ @bowlofchalk."

"The market’s story began in the 13th Century and later given a Royal Charter by Edward VI way back in 1550. A Royal seal of approval that carries through to the present day…" the caption added further.

The royal couple also visited Humble Crumble, a famous dessert spot. They also spent time serving popular sweet treat and leaving visitors delighted.

Stepping behind the counter at Change Please, a cafe supporting people experiencing homelessness through barista training and employment, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales crafted a cappuccino for Prince William.

In a lighthearted moment when the Prince of Wales asked "Is it decaf?" and Kate responded that it wasn't, he joked that it might need to be sold instead.