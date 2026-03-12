King Charles leaves Harry and Meghan in shadows of palace drama

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to take the spotlight with their trip to Australia, King Charles is said to be worried. But, it has nothing to do with the Sussexes.

Just two weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked two-day engagement in Jordan, they're set for their first visit to the country in seven years.

While Harry and Meghan's Australia trip will feature a series of "private, business and philanthropic engagements," royal commentator suggests King Charles has a lot of other things to focus on.

During a conversation on TalkTV, Ingrid Seward was asked "Ingrid, what do you think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to travel to Australia next month? Many criticised their faux royal tour in the Middle East a few weeks ago," by host Mark Dolan.

Ingrid stated, "I think they are lucky they were in the Middle East a few weeks ago and they are not there now. They are obviously trying to promote themselves and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money."

Moreover, she added that the couple's trip to Australia may be a strategic move to help "raise their public profile" with Australian public.

With Harry and Meghan's visit to Jordan being labelled as a "quasi royal tour," the host asked Ingrid to share her thoughts on if King Charles would be happy about the couple's upcoming trip.

"I think the King has probably slightly washed his hands of them. he's got plenty of other things to worry about. They do what they like up to a point. I think he has got more important things to worry about than what Prince Harry and Meghan are doing at this moment," Ingrid noted.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is already dealing with a turbulent time as his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested recently. While the former Duke of York was released after 11 hours, he is now under investigation.

Following the arrest, senior members of the royal family, including King Charles and Kate Middleton have been heckled by protestors from the anti-monarchy group.

Body language expert Judi James also told Mirror that the stress was showing on King Charles' face during the annual Commonwealth service.