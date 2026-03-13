Mike Tindall caught off guard with Princess Anne question

Mike Tindall, the husband of Zara Tindall had an awkward moment when he was put on the spot with a question about his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

During the latest episode of his sports podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, the son-in-law of Princess Royal was joined by co-host Alex Payne and rugby legends Jonny May and Ben Kayser.

While discussing the Scotland's thrilling 50-40 win over France in the Six Nations, Ben left Mike shocked when he admitted he "didn't know" who the Princess Royal was.

For those unaware, when Anne attended the rugby match and while congratulating Captain Sione Tuipulotu, she dodged his hug and wiggled her hands instead before going in for a handshake. The moment went viral on social media.

Ben asked Mike, "You look at the Tuipulotu hug, I don't even know, who is she exactly? Is she a princess?"

"My mother-in-law, yeah," Mike responded, raising eyebrows in surprise. Co-host Alex noted, "The Princess Royal."

Mike also added, "When you do meet her, because we'll make sure that happens, make sure to give her a hug."

Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011. He shares a warm relationship with his mother-in-law, even calling her "mam." Mike and Zara also attended Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day with Anne, the Princess Royal and Carole Middleton recently.