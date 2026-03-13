Kate Middleton turns Baker for special day out in London: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent a playful time at the London’s famous market.

The Princes and Princess of Wales engaged in coffee making and dessert distributing activity at the Borough Market near London Bridge this week.

Advertisement

The couple also shared adorable moments from their engagement as they touched upon the history and heritage of the market.

Turning to their official Instagram handle, Prince William and Kate captioned: “Exploring Borough Market w/ @bowlofchalk.”

The couple added: “The market's story began in the 13th Century and later given a Royal Charter by Edward VI way back in 1550. A Royal seal of approval that carries through to the present day...

Ft. @trethowanbrothers, @changeplease,

In another thread of photos, Kate is spotted presenting cupcakes from a renowned bakery.

They captioned: “Dropping in at Borough Market to celebrate some of the people and producers at the heart of London's thriving food drink community. A wonderful reminder of how food brings people together.”







