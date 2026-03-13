Prince William, Kate Middleton step into centuries-old London tradition

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales continued their exploration of London's historic food and drink culture with a special stop.

The future King and Queen of Britain stopped at the famous Bermondsey Beer Mile.

They learned about the area's deep-rooted connection to brewing and how it has long served as a hub for beer production in the capital.

The official handle of Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a glimpse of their visit. The video showed the roual couple brewing beer and meeting with traders, business owners and workers.

The details shared in the caption read, "Stopping along Bermondsey Beer Mile learning about Southwark’s long history as the centre of London’s beer production and the breweries that keep the tradition alive today."

"Great to see innovation, craftsmanship and community coming together," it read further.

Royal fans also expressed their love for William and Kate in the comments section. One user wrote, "Princess Catherine is so delightful: a true gem."

Another added, "This is a brilliant ideas going to businesses and giving exposure."

This stop at Bermondsey Beer Mile was part of the Prince and Princess of Wales royal visit to Borough Market London where they also stepped inside Humble Crumble, famous dessert business.