Princess Diana felt the ‘burden’ of Prince William as King, insider reveals

Princess Diana always felt her eldest son, Prince William, was burdened by the responsibility of becoming King.

The ex Princess of Wales wanted to give her son a safe future, where he would not have to be worried about fitting into a mould.

Speaking to Mirror, Royal expert Jennie Bond explained: "It's hard enough bringing up kids to be happy, safe, and confident even in normal life. We can only imagine what it must be like to bring up a child who is going to hold such a unique and massively public role in life."

She added: "It makes me think back to my conversations with Diana...who was also troubled by the weight of responsibility, both on her and her eldest son."

The expert continued: "I remember her telling me how the prospect of being King weighed heavily on young William's shoulders. But she was immensely proud of him and told me she thought the country was lucky to have William."