Prince William objects to ‘unhealthy’ aspect of Royal upbringing

Prince William reportedly wanted to change a key aspect of his life in the Royal Family.

The future King dislikes the concept of ‘heir and spare’ and objects to how his younger brother, Prince Harry, was treated back when they were still kids.

Royal author, Russell Myers, in his book William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, reveals William does not want to replicate the same practice amongst his children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and, Prince Louis.

“The issue of treating the 'heir and spare' as completely separate entities is something William has always wanted to change,” he shares. “It's not how he and Catherine have brought up their own children and William saw fundamental problems with the different treatment he was given as a child to his brother. In his view, it wasn't healthy.”

The expert added: “Of course George, as a future King, will inevitably have a different role to fulfill than his siblings, but that doesn't mean the family dynamic should reflect that,” the author says.

Having said that, Myers revealed the brothers’ “issues go way back before Meghan was introduced to the fold.”