William and Kate trigger huge fan reaction with London's iconic river visit

Prince William, Kate Middleton make powerful visit on London's iconic river

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales sent fans into a meltdown with their latest visit.

The future King and Queen of Britain had a busy outing in London on Thursday. After stopping on several spots, Kate and William wrapped up their memorable royal visit at the River Thames.

The royal couple took to the river and med the dedicated crews of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

They also learned about the lifesaving work carried out by RNLI teams who patrol the capital's waterways.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from the visit via video clip along with details in the caption.

The caption read: "Taking to the Thames with the RNLI."

"For centuries the river has been at the heart of London’s life, shaping its communities, its trade and the stories people tell about the city, from folk traditions through to modern London.

"It was wonderful to meet the RNLI crews to hear firsthand about rescues on the river and the training behind them, meeting volunteer fundraisers, and hearing from lifeguards preparing for the University Boat Race," it concluded.

However, Kate and William's visit sparked reaction from fans, who flooded the comments section with their love. Users praise the royal couple for their work with one calling Prince William and Kate Middleton an "incredible team."

"The Princes of Wales are packing!!" a user wrote.

Referring to Prince William riding the boat, another user added, "He wins people's hearts with his speedboat; that's our William, a Prince of Magic!!!"

"You 2 are just brilliant! Amazing! Can't say enough good things," one user also commented.

However, the third comment read, "How cool is this they just gorgeous no matter what they do they always are so down to earth."