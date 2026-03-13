King Charles picks to stay miles away from Meghan, Prince Harry antics

King Charles wants to stay miles away from interfering in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life.

His Majesty, who is caught up in winning back the public after brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s friendship with Epstein has created a havoc, does not want to carry the burden of own son’s antics too.

Advertisement

Speaking candidly on TalkTV, royal commentator Ingrid Seward was asked by host Mark Dolan if His Majesty is bothered by Harry’s upcoming trip to Australia.

Dolan asked: "Ingrid, what do you think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to travel to Australia next month? Many criticised their faux royal tour in the Middle East a few weeks ago."

Seward suggested: "I think they are lucky they were in the Middle East a few weeks ago and they are not there now. They are obviously trying to promote themselves and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money."

"I think the King has probably slightly washed his hands of them," Ingrid claimed.

She then noted: "He's got plenty of other things to worry about. They do what they like up to a point. I think he has got more important things to worry about than what Harry and Meghan are doing at this moment.”