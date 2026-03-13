Business owner reacts after Kate Middleton and Prince William join her behind the counter

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales left dessert business owner celebrating following their latest visit.

The future King and Queen of Britain stepped behind the counter and helped make one of the popular treats in Borough Market London as they stepped inside Humble Crumble.

The official Instagram handle of Humble Crumble posted a video clip from William and Kate's visit, featuring them getting hands-on as they assembled the shop's signature crumble.

In the caption, they expressed their gratitude to the Prince and Princess of Wales stating, "thank you @princeandprincessofwales for making crumbles with us today - we had so much fun!"

Furthermore, Kim Innes, the founder of Humble Crumble also dropped a comment reflecting on "surreal" moment.

Expressing her disbelief, Kim wrote, "I can’t quite believe that 8 years ago I set up in a farmers market and today Kate & Will are serving crumble with me!"

"so surreal," she added.

Besides their stop at the dessert spot, Prince William and Kate Middleton explored London's iconic Borough Market, chatting with vendors and jumping behind the stalls. The Prince and Princess of Wales also stopped at Bermondsey Beer Mile.