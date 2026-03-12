Meghan Markle’s dissatisfaction from Harry grows: ‘It would’ve given us more credibility’

Prince Harry seems to be falling short of his wife’s expectations, so much so that demands are being made by the Duchess of Sussex, regarding his lack of dedication to her hopes. All the while side projects are seeing more of his attention.

News of this has been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to Star magazine and according to their findings, “The whole house of cards seems to be crashing down,” around Meghan now that she is on her own with As Ever, following Netflix’s hand over.

Given that she is now standing on her own, with hopes to scale her business higher and higher, the source explains, “the pressure on Meghan at the moment is staggering and unfortunately, it’s causing a lot of tension between her and Harry.”

Whats also pertinent to mention is that there is a growing sense that she’s blaming him for all that he is not doing.

“She’s complaining that [Harry] never really threw his heart into this because he was sidetracked with his other projects and the stuff going on with his family,” the same source also said.

As it stands, “she believes if he’d been more committed and more visible with the projects, it would have given them much more credibility with the industry.”

However Prince Harry holds a different view allegedly. One that is going against hers and claiming Meghan likely “got carried away with her lifestyle brand and made that too much of a focus.”

In his view “she put all their eggs in that basket and let’s face it, there wasn’t room for him or his ideas.”

Because “if it had been up to him, there’s no way that would have been the centerpiece of their programming slate,” which the insider said before signing off.