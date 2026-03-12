Royal snub: Woman ignores Prince William and Kate Middleton in London
A woman sparked funny reactions after she was seen eating unbothered while Prince William and Kate Middleton stood nearby
Prince William and Kate Middleton undertook a series of engagements along London's River Thames on Thursday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales began their day at Borough Market, one of the capital's oldest and most celebrated food destinations, renowned for its high-quality, sustainably sourced produce from Britain and beyond.
Their final stop was Humble Crumble, a London dessert company that expanded from a single market stall to multiple venues while building a substantial social media presence. It was there the couple was filmed being ignored by a woman eating there.
"The future King & Queen right there & these people are like: Anyway...back to my sandwich," an X user joked while sharing the video of the couple outside Humble Crumble.
The video, seen by thousands, elicited funny reactions from other users. "Damn! Did she just look at them and continue eating?" said another user, surprised by the customer's nonchalance.
One user said, "It would’ve been a whole different game if it was Harry though," referring to Prince William's younger brother and how he gets treated by the tabloid media in the UK.
-
Prince William takes the wheel of RNLI lifeboat in unexpected moment after visit to Borough Market
-
Kate Middleton given huge duty by King Charles ahead of key visit
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s paternity comes under question: ‘Philip was never his father’
-
With a drink in hand, King Charles looks happy at palace event
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s therapy: Inside how its going & his day-to-day life
-
Beatrice, Eugenie’s lives are unraveling in horrific limbo: Anguish inside their marital homes
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie mocked ‘you were not 5’ over Epstein meet-ups
-
King Charles realises things are ‘more serious’ after Commonwealth Day heckling