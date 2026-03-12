Queen Camilla meets history-making female athletes
Queen Camilla celebrates female sporting heroes at Cheltenham
Queen Camilla met a group of trailblazing sportswomen during Ladies' Day at the famous Cheltenham Festival.
Celebrating their historic achievements across horse racing and rugby, the wife of King Charles spoke with several athletes.
The official Instagram handle of the royal family shared photos from Queen Camilla's visit.
Details shared in the caption revealed, "The Queen spoke to some remarkable sportswomen at Cheltenham Festival Ladies’ Day today."
It further revealed about the sportswomen Camilla spoke to, stating, "Jockey Aamilah Aswat who, earlier this year, became the first black woman to win a jump race in Britain riding in Her Majesty’s colours."
Adding, "Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win both the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup."
"World Cup-winning Red Roses team members Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft," it concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that Ladies' Day at Cheltenham is one of the most glamourous fixtures in the racing calendar.
