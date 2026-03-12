Queen Camilla caught off guard by emotional plea about King Charles
Miriam Margolyes makes heartfelt plea to Queen Camilla about King Charles
Queen Camilla shared a lighthearted moment with actress Miriam Margolyes during an event at St James' Palace.
When the pair met during a gathering hosted by the Women of the World (WOW) organisation in London, the actress delivered an emotional message for King Charles during her conversation with Camilla.
"Will you tell His Majesty that we love him and we want him to get better and to take no notice of anyone who criticises him, because he's just wonderful?" Miriam told Camilla.
Camilla laughed and tapped her on the shoulder saying, "I will bear that in mind."
It is pertinent to mention that this comes amid difficult time for the royal family following the arrest of King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, which has placed renewed scrutiny on the monarchy.
The St James' Palace event focused on raising awareness for violence against women with Queen Camilla expressing solidarity with victims.
She said, "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone."
"We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls," Camilla added.
