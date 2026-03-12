Prince William honours 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor Castle

Prince William shared a touching moment with beloved actor Warwick Davis as he presented him with an honour at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales surprised onlookers when he dropped to one knee while presenting the award to Davis. The legendary actor, known for his performances in Harry Potter franchise and the Star Wars saga, received an OBE in recognition of his contributions to drama and charity.

Advertisement

Prince William led the ceremony honouring several figures for their achievements. Davis, whose career spans decades in film and television, has become one of the most recognizable faces in cinema and has been widely praised for his advocacy and charitable work supporting people with dwarfism.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video clip from the ceremony, where Davis talked reflected on his journey as an actor.

"Congratulations Warwick Davis OBE," the caption read.

Fans expressed their admiration in the comments section with one stating, "So deserving! Wonderful news!"

"Willow was my favorite childhood film and my husband's too, love Warwick!" the second comment read.