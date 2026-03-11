King Charles holds crucial meetings at Buckingham Palace amid 'more serious' situation

He gave a book about his experiences to King Charles

King Charles on Wednesday held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace a day after the royal family members met by protesters at Commonwealth Day event amid fallout from Andrew controversy.

As the senior royals including King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and others arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service, they faced a group of furious protestors, some holding placards about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Reacting to it, a palace insider revealed how serious the situation has become.

The palace source tells PEOPLE: "Other events have rocked the monarchy, but something from within — where someone is being arrested — is very different. This is much more serious."

Following this, King Charles received Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell for an audience at Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared photo on its social media handles and said, “Now 105 years old, Flt Lt Bell was a RAF Mosquito pilot during World War II. He gave a book about his experiences to His Majesty today.”

The statement further said, “During the audience, The King presented Flt Lt Bell with the citation to his Distinguished Flying Cross, which was originally awarded to him by King George VI in 1945.”

Meanwhile, earlier royal expert Cameron Walker tweeted, “The King held an Audience with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood at Buckingham Palace yesterday, according to the Court Circular, ahead of a Privy Council meeting.”



