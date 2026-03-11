Buckingham Palace members step up for Beatrice, Eugenie after William, Kate’s rumored seperation

Following Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rumored decision to part ways with Princesses’ Beatrice and Eugenie, it seems many of the other members are stepping up.

News of this support towards the York sisters is being shared by well placed insiders, and they have spoken about this with Closer magazine.

Advertisement

According to their findings, one of the family members offering connection is none other than Princess Anne.

Behind the scenes “Anne has been a tower of strength. She’s offered practical support - tea at the kitchen table and straight talking. It’s exactly what they need.”

Second to her is Zara Tindall whose “made it clear that family is family.” So “she’s checking in constantly” more so because “she knows what it’s like to live in that space between royal and not quite royal.”

As of right now Zara’s said to be “juggling a balancing act,” because while “she respects William and Kate completely, but she won’t abandon her other cousins.’

Separately chatter about relocation is also not off the table because Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank for one, is being offered the chance to move to the US with his company.

Whatever the sisters decide, the source clarifies that they “know they cannot afford to make emotional decisions.”