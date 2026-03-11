Sarah Ferguson always looked for ‘quick buck’ even before exile

Sarah Ferguson’s money handling problems have been revealed by a Royal author.

The ex Duchess of York, who is lauded for good business acumen, is also called out for poor ‘money handling.’

Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, notes: "She was always looking for the quick buck. Anyone who would provide money she would go to."

Fergie is currently underground after the Royal Family asked her to vacate the Royal Lodge.

The ex Duchess of York, who was hoping to get a book deal agreement after her exile from the Royal Lodge, is being ignored by all publishers in America.

According to the Daily Mail: "Sarah Ferguson has been snubbed for a £1.5 million [approximately $2 million] book deal in aAmerica as no-one wants to enable her to 'cash in on the Epstein scandal,' Hollywood sources say."

Duchess of York "pitched the idea of a tell-all memoir to major U.S. publishing houses...but all of them have rejected her," a

This comes as a source tells Express: "She ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases."

They continued: "It seems no-one is remotely interested in being seen to be enabling her to cash in on the Epstein scandal that has torn her family apart and ruined her ex-husband."