Royals triggered ‘maximum attention’ with Commonwealth Day yellow banners

The Royal Family is reminded Andrew Mountbatten issue has a wider impact.

King Charles and Prince William reportedly noticed the station was in dangerous waters outside the Westminster Albert on Commonwealth Day.

Advertisement

Speaking about the day, expert Rhiannon Mills writes for Sky News: “At a time when there is so much attention around the Royal Family, this was going to be a significant day.”

She added: “You wonder whether they could hear the protesters over the noise of the steel drum band outside Westminster Abbey.”

“But even if they couldn't they would have seen from their cars the yellow banners from anti-monarchy group Republic.

The expert added: “Their protest appeared no larger in size than last year, but their enormous yellow banner with the words ‘What did you know?’ was designed to get maximum attention.”

“As representatives from across the Commonwealth gathered, it was a reminder the Andrew issue has a wider global impact, mainly around his place in the line of succession,” she noted.