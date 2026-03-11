Sarah Ferguson knows everybody is ‘out to get her’ amid Zurich stay

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly healing herself away from the UK amid Epstein scandal.

The ex Duchess of York, who has been exiled from the Royal Lodge, has taken refuge in Switzerland.

Daily Mail reports that the ex Royal is spending time at £75,000 a week Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich

"She feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her. She is very, very down. Some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health," a source told the Daily Mail.

At the facility, Fergie has access to cooks, cleaners, therapists, psychotherapists, dieticians, doctors and more.

The facility also has a team of ten who "conduct physical, emotional or biochemical tests, deliver a variety of therapies, including intravenous ones (you drain out the bad stuff, they pump goodies into your bloodstream), conduct something fancy called bioresonance and, at the end, provide a final presentation. It’s like a full-on business analysis, no stone unturned, except it’s all about you."