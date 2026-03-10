Princess Beatrice, Eugenie planning complete 180 now that William, Kate have backed away

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s futures are bound so tightly to that of their parents over the years, that now that the House of York has seen its downfall, the implications pose a risk to even their married daughters, who have kids of their own.

This is precisely what has led an expert like Phil Dampier to speak out, and share warnings about what horrors await the sisters, during his piece for Woman’s Day.

In it he referenced the sisters’ ban from Royal Ascot a sporting event that has “five days of world-class racing, style, and pageantry”.

What is pertinent to mention regarding this is that the sisters are being turned away like this, at their cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton’s hand allegedly.

And while the Windsor’s’ “close rank” the sisters are rumored to be reaching out to a PR company for help.

After all, even though “they both have loving husbands and children, but they need to restore their image.”

Mr Dampier also referenced the possibility of the sisters losing their place in the line of Succession as well but says, “I can’t see them being removed from the line of succession, even if Andrew is. But we are in uncharted waters and any fresh negative revelations about them could be terminal.”