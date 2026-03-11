Queen Camilla sends strong message amid Andrew-Epstein controversy

Queen Camilla delivered a powerful message of support to survivors of domestic abuse amid ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

At a high-profile reception hosted at St James' Palace to celebrate 15 years of the Women of the World initiative, the wife of King Charles offered heartfelt words to survivors who endured violence and abuse.

Camilla stated, "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone."

"We stand with you and alongside you, to day and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls," the Queen added.

She also added that boys "should be taught to manage and to express their feelings healthily" and "all children must learn what constitutes consent – and what is assault."

Furthermore, Queen Camilla also highlighted the need to tackle online hatred because "it is in the online space where boys and young men absorb many of the values they will carry through to adulthood."

"I am deeply grateful that, thanks to the work of WOW and many of you in this room, boys and men are increasingly part of the conversation to challenge the status quo, to seek change and to stop harm before it begins," the Queen said.