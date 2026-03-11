Princess Eugenie 'finally did the right thing' amid Andrew crisis
Princess Eugenie's charity exit mercilessly mocked
Princess Eugenie, the Princess of York stepped down from her role as patron of Anti-Slavery International amid renewed scrutiny surrounding her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
While Eugenie served as patron of the organization for seven years before quietly ending her association, the decision has been mercilessly called "finally the right thing."
Despite not suggestion of wrongdoings by Eugenie herself in Andrew scandal, an insider told Radar Online, "Princess Eugenie has been mercilessly mocked by some critics who say she has only 'finally' done the right thing by quitting the anti-slavery charity while the Andrew Windsor s---trafficking controversy continues to dominate headlines."
"Even though there is absolutely no allegation against Eugenie herself, the association with an anti-slavery organization has become uncomfortable, and heavily ironic, territory for her while the Andrew Windsor situation remains unresolved," the source noted.
As per the sources, stepping down from the patronage reflects as the "most practical way to avoid drawing additional attention to the charity during an already volatile moment."
In the official statement shared, the organization said, "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."
This comes as Princess Eugenie's father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former-Prince has been facing intense public attention due to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, whose trafficking scandal continues to dominate headlines. It is pertinent to mention that Andrew was recently questioned by authorities in connection with a separate investigation, but has not been charged with any crime.
-
Prince William felt insulted on Commonwealth Day, lips reader reveals
-
Royals triggered ‘maximum attention’ with Commonwealth Day yellow banners
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are panicking: ‘They realize saying no to William has been a grave mistake’
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie planning complete 180 now that William, Kate have backed away
-
Prince Edward becomes new worry for King Charles amid Andrew crisis
-
Buckingham Palace finally reveals reason why Prince Edward, Sophie skipped Commonwealth Day Service
-
'Curious' Sarah Ferguson embarks on new path after Andrew arrest
-
Princess Anne snubs Camilla as King, Kate, and William look on