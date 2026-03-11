Queen Camilla ditches Queen Elizabeth's strictest rule

Queen Camilla turned heads during her appearance at the Commonwealth Day service alongside King Charles.

On March 9 at the annual ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, Camilla arrived wearing a striking scarlet coat dress by designer Fiona Clara. She paired the fit with a statement hat by Philip Treacy and classic black heels.

However, what drew attention was Camilla's decision to wear opaque black tights. It is pertinent to mention that Camilla's choice would have gone against a well-known fashion rule of the late Queen Elizabeth.

For those unaware, during her reign, Queen Elizabeth II was famously consistent with her hosiery choices, typically opting for flesh-coloured tights or boots in colder months. But, black tights were rarely worn during official appearances, becoming one of the recognizable hallmarks of her royal style.

Therefore, Queen Camilla's look signaled shift in royal fashion.

Despite the modern touch, Queen Camilla paid tribute to royal history by wearing the Queen Mother's Cartier Diamond Palm Leaf brooch. As quoted by Hello! Magazine, Angela Kyte, stylist with decade of experience in fashion industry stated, "Queen Camilla’s choice of black tights is a noticeable departure from one of the most recognisable royal style conventions associated with Queen Elizabeth II."

"That said, royal fashion rules are rarely as rigid as people imagine," she added. "What we're really seeing here is the natural evolution of royal style under a new generation."

"Camilla is maintaining the formal structure, the tailored coat, statement hat and classic silhouette, but the darker hosiery subtly modernises the outfit. It signals that while the monarchy respects tradition, it's not entirely frozen in time.

"Small styling details like hosiery might seem insignificant, but in royal fashion, they carry surprising symbolism. Queen Elizabeth understood the power of consistency in dress, which is why her preference for nude tights became such a defining feature of her look. By opting for black, Camilla is gently signalling her own identity within the role, honouring the traditional structure of royal dressing while quietly making the aesthetic her own," the expert said.