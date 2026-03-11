Prince Harry still wants ‘accountability’ from Prince William

Prince Harry is still waiting for Prince William to take a step ahead and extend him an olive branch.

The Duke of Sussex, whose relationship is at an all time low with his elder brother, wants an initiate being taken from across the pond.

Speaking about Harry’s feelings, Royal author Omid Scobie revealed "nothing has changed" since 2023.

At the time, Scobie told PEOPLE: "Harry was still waiting for that moment of accountability from his brother — an opportunity to talk about many of the grievances that have built up to this point and be able to move on from that.”

He added: "The expectations and wants and wishes of Prince Harry are exactly the same as they were then – and none of them have been met.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.