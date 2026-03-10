Buckingham Palace finally reveals reason why Prince Edward, Sophie skipped Commonwealth Day Service

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!’

Buckingham Palace has finally revealed the reason why Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie skipped Commonwealth Day Service 2026.

The palace shared the reason on social media handles as the Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 62nd birthday today.

The royal family shared photos of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie on Instagram and revealed “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been cheering on @ParalympicsGB at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games.”

The statement further says, “Their Royal Highnesses watched British athletes in action across multiple events and met members of the team competing in the Games.”

The Duke, as Patron of the British Paralympic Association, and the Duchess also spent time with staff and supporters who are helping to support Team GB.

Earlier, King Charles also sent sweet birthday wishes to his younger brother Edward as the Duke of Edinburgh turns 62 on Tuesday.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared an adorable photo of the Prince with heartbreaking statement.

The King says in his message to Prince Edward, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!’

King Charles, Queen Camilla, joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth’, celebrating collaboration as the defining strength of the modern Commonwealth.