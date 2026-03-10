'Curious' Sarah Ferguson embarks on new path after Andrew arrest

Sarah Ferguson has been curious about the teachings.

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly embarked on a new path following the arrest of Andrew recently.

According to media reports, Sarah and Andrew have parted ways after their names emerged in Epstein files.

The former couple lived at Royal Lodge for decades despite their divorce, however, they went their separate ways after Andrew moved out of the Windsor residence.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Sarah has been leaning on friends — including Priscilla Presley — after she and the ex-husband were effectively pushed out of their longtime royal home.

The insiders told Rob Shuter that friendship is introducing Sarah to a very different world: Scientology.

The source claimed, “Fergie has been spending a lot of time with Priscilla. And Priscilla’s circle includes a lot of people connected to Scientology.”

The close confidant claimed Sarah has been curious about the teachings.

They said, “She’s looking for guidance and stability right now. When your life gets turned upside down, you start exploring anything that might help.”

Still, those close to Sarah insist the former Duchess hasn’t formally joined anything — yet.

The source said, “Right now she’s just listening. But Priscilla is definitely influencing her thinking.”

Rob Shuter claimed Priscilla has long had ties to the Church of Scientology. She was introduced to the faith in the late 1970s by actor John Travolta after the death of her husband, Elvis Presley. She even raised her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, within the church.