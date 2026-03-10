Prince Edward becomes new worry for King Charles amid Andrew crisis

Amid ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, Prince Edward may become fresh headache for King Charles as his ex-girlfriend prepares to release memoir about their past relationship.

The British monarchy may be facing uncomfortable spotlight as insiders revealed that the idea of "intimate details" being shared into public domain is "mortifying" for Edward and his wife Sophie.

According to Closer Magazine, the source revealed, "Edward and Sophie have built their entire lives around being discreet and drama free. They take enormous pride in keeping their heads down and doing the work without seeking publicity so the idea of intimate details being dragged into the public domain is mortifying."

"Even if Edward ends up being portrayed in a relatively flattering light, the exposure alone is humiliating, and it has put him in a terrible mood. It’s also still not clear what will be included in the book so Sophie is also having to brace for what could come out and how it might be spun," they added.

Furthermore, sources revealed that with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh the "rest of the family is worried too."

"It’s another embarrassment at a time when the monarchy is already under intense scrutiny. This is the last thing they need," the insider added.

"There real anxiety inside the Palace about how far this memoir will delve into the family and who knows what Edward shared? He was young and in love and may have been very indiscreet.

"He insists there’s nothing to worry about on that front, but until members of the Firm see a manuscript this will be viewed as another threat waiting to detonate. But, for Edward, the damage has already begun," the source noted.

It comes as Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend, West End star Ruthie Henshall prepares to share the ups and downs of their romance in new memoir, which she revealed is inspired by love letters she received from King Charles' brother.

"I found old diaries which I began writing in the 1980s and then found all my letters from Prince Edward, and I was struck by how precious this time in my life was," Ruthie reportedly stated.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes as King Charles is already dealing with ongoing scrutiny involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his link to Jeffrey Epstein.