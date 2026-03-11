Prince Edward’s ex makes mortifying memoir promise: ‘Duchess Sophie is ‘bracing’ for impact

Prince Edward may become the next royal brother to face his past in a very public way now that his ex-girlfriend is planning a memoir of her very own and is promising the most in-depth look yet, into their romance that started because of the threatre.

News of this impending exposure comes right before her memoir is set to hit shelves and for those unversed, the ex-girlfriend is West End star Ruthie Henshall.

She is a five-time Olivier winner, cast in Chicago, Cats and Les Miserables, among many others, and claims love letters she found from back in the day inspire her new memoir.

But all this new found interest in her memoir is rumored to be causing a lot of fear in Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s life.

Because as a source puts it, “Edward and Sophie have built their entire lives around being discreet and drama free.”

Plus “they take enormous pride in keeping their heads down and doing the work without seeking publicity so the idea of intimate details being dragged into the public domain is mortifying.”

While talking to Closer magazine the insider also said that even if the things revealed are flattering for Prince Edward, “the exposure alone is humiliating, and it has put him in a terrible mood.” His wife Sophie also shares the same thoughts because “it’s also still not clear what will be included in the book so Sophie is also having to brace for what could come out and how it might be spun.”

Plus they aren’t alone in this fear and losing sleep over it because the Firm is already facing a lot of bad publicity as it is, due to Andrew so there’s “real and raw anxiety” and the same source explains, “There real anxiety inside the Palace about how far this memoir will delve into the family and who knows what Edward shared? He was young and in love and may have been very indiscreet.”

“He insists there’s nothing to worry about on that front, but until members of the Firm see a manuscript this will be viewed as another threat waiting to detonate. But, for Edward, the damage has already begun,” they said before signing off.