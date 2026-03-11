Meghan Markle's high cost of access exposed as she set to tour Australia after nearly decade

Meghan Markle's rare excursion in Sydney features a hefty price tag

Since entering the royal family, Meghan Markle has built a brand around the Sussexes. In line with this, the royal couple is set to visit Australia after nearly a decade.



Fans of the pair were elated by the announcement, which includes a three-day event described as a "girls' retreat" in Sydney.

Advertisement

It includes Markle speaking at the event, a grand dinner, a yoga and meditation session, and a disco celebration.

But what shocked the fans, Mirror reported, was the event's ticket prices, which started at £1,439.

And to pay nearly £266 more, admirers of Markle in VIP tickets can get a seat near her at the event and also a photo with her on the excursion.

The multi-day event states, "A girls' weekend like no other!' An unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun."

"Join us for an intimate luxury weekend by the ocean designed to bring women together for powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and an unforgettable experience."

The hefty price tag, according to the report, provides insight into Markle's brand value and the high cost of accessing her.