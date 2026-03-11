Royal expert believes Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'will end up losing royal titles'

“I think we’re going to see a lot less of them[ Princess Eugenie and Beatrice]"

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued another stark warning regarding their royal titles following their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal, surrounding Epstein.

The warning has come from royal expert Richard Palmer.

Speaking to the Mirror, Palmer warned “In my view, in the future, they will end up losing their royal titles.”

He further said, “I think we’re going to see a lot less of them. They obviously want to keep a low profile at the moment and in future, I think they’ll just fade into the background.”

The expert added, “It’s likely that this is still going to be rumbling on for many months, if not years, and it won’t look brilliant, if for example Beatrice and Eugenie are at Ascot in a carriage going down the course with 70,000 people watching while they’re involved in one way or another in the controversy surrounding their parents.”

The fresh claims came days after the York sisters have reportedly been told they will not be invited to the upcoming Royal Ascot event.

Palmer said it could be the first of many potential snubs resulting from Sarah and Andrew’s association with the late Epstein.

The Sky News recently reported that the decision to ban Eugenie and Beatrice is made on the orders of Prince William.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.