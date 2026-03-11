Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s future is in trouble: ‘They’ll have to say goodbye to privileges’

The future that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have to look forward to has just been brought to light, and what an expert predicts is less than what they may have hoped before the Epstein scandal rocked their relationships askew.

This expert in question is none other than royal author Richard Palmer who has just sat down with The Mirror to hypothesize the future that the York sisters have left given their father and mother keep getting thrust back into their past associations with the convicted child sex offender named Jeffrey Epstein.

In his view the best the girls have to look forward to is to “just fade into the background.” Reason being they may well end up “losing their royal titles” soon enough as well.

Also in terms of public engagement and the like the expert prophesizes even less public facing outings because “I think we’re going to see a lot less of them,” he explained.

The entire conversation focused on their “fade into the background” not just because of their association to their parents, their attendance at events but instead on public confusion. Given that “being princesses who are non-working royals is confusing for people already because they have titles but they don’t do anything for the monarchy” or “the nation.”

“They’re essentially just private individuals who get privileges of being members of the royal family,” the expert even went as far as to say while trying to paint the picture. Hence, with the changes afoot “those women are “probably going to have to say goodbye to some of those privileges.”