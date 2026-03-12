Sarah Ferguson triggering email to Jeffrey Epstein makes expert ‘sick’

Sarah Ferguson’s triggering email to Jeffrey Epstein is being ridiculed by Royal experts.

The ex Duchess of York, who is now in exile, deemed the convicted sex offender as yer supreme friend, irking the experts.

Advertisement

“My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey, you are a legend.” She the wrote, as exposed in Epstein files.

“I am so proud of you,” she added.

Speaking about the email, expert Jo Elvin tells Daily Mail: “I mean, I just want to be sick. It’s a convicted sex offender she’s writing to. It’s hard to believe that she cared at all about his crimes.”

Expert Richard Eden added: “Yeah, I found it all quite hard to take because I’ve always sort of—I wouldn’t say been a supporter—but I’ve quite admired Sarah in the past, particularly for the way she’s bounced back from scandal.”

“She’s always been very positive and that sort of thing. But stuff like this is just revolting.

“And you know, it’s the way that they were just so eager for him to be released from prison as well.

“There were some other details from the Epstein files that we’ve seen this week in which Andrew was talking about celebrating with him in Paris—celebrating his release from prison,” he noted.