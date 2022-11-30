Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed in North Waziristan clash

Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: One soldier embraced martyrdom and a terrorist was gunned down after an intense exchange of fire between terrorists and Pakistan Army's troops in North Waziristan's Shewa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.



The ISPR, in a statement, said that the troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorists' location effectively and one terrorist was killed as a result.

"The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from him," the statement read.

The military's media wing added that the 35-year-old martyred soldier Havaldar Parosh, who was a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly amid the confrontation with terrorists.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the military's media wing said.