Security forces quash ten terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Pakistan Army soldiers conduct search operation in this file photo. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday gunned down ten terrorists and apprehended one in injured condition during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Hoshab in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.



Two terrorists escaped during the operation but search to trace and apprehend them is underway, the military's media wing said.

The statement shared by the ISPR said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting improvised explosive devices on M-8 in the general area of Hoshab.



"As security forces were in process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists' location, they opened fire on the security forces," the statement read.

The military also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said in its statement.