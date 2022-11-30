10 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Tuesday killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Hoshab area of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, an IBO was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with attacks on security forces and civilians and planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on M-8 in the general area Hoshab.

As the security forces were establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorist locations, terrorists opened fire. During the heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed. One injured terrorist was arrested, while two managed to escape. However, the operation continues to trace them. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, was also recovered.

The security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR.