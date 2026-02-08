Shamed Andrew agreed to ‘go quietly’ if King protects daughters

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has seemingly made a pact with King Charles.

The defamed former Prince wants his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, protected by the monarchy once goes into exile.

Speaking about the alleged deal, Noor Nanji writes for BBC: “It’s a clear sign that a deal was struck between Andrew and the King - that he and Ferguson would ‘go quietly,’ so long as their daughters were protected.”

“But what's also clear is that they wouldn't have been there if King Charles had not wanted them there. Their appearance gives us an insight into how the Palace is seeing things: Beatrice and Eugenie are still members of the Royal Family. They are still in the firm, and will be looked after.”

She continued: “As the Royal Family walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church for the Christmas Day service, both Beatrice and Eugenie, alongside their husbands, were prominent among the group, just behind the King and Queen.”

“Until now, the princesses have always been seen as part of a package, together with Andrew and Ferguson as part of the House of York,” writes the expert.

Beatrice and Eugenie are thus urged to prove their loyalties and distance themselves from their defamed parents.