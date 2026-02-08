Record set straight on King Charles’ reason for financially supporting Andrew and not Harry

King Charles is said to have a very good reason for deciding to still support his younger brother despite his disgrace and fall from the Royal Family.

This reason holds out despite the second wave of the Epstein files exposing the little vagueness Sarah Ferguson’s contributions hid behind.

The entire thing has been explained by former royal editor Duncan Lacombe and he tells GB News, “I think the King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother,” and the reason for that is because “in a way, he's kind of got no choice.”

After all “Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen.

Also, even where Andrew himself is concerned there is no possible world where he could get a job. Not even one where delivers parcels to make ends meet is an option, and that is why he is said to be sort of stuck in limbo, and reliant on his brother. This is why King Charles “will still financially support him,” Mr Larcombe added before making one thing clear though, which is “what that will look like, who knows.”

However the one thing that is clear is that “Andrew really is the pariah Prince and he’s a problem to his family. He hasn't been convicted in a court of law, but he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion, and I think with the latest tranche of emails, it definitely just stinks, it's rotten, you know.”

Before concluding he also added, “I think unless and until Andrew goes and cooperates with the American authorities, I think that this will continue.”