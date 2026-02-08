Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson intense rivalry laid bare

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were always fighting to better press, it is revealed.

The former members of the Royal Family, who were both married to brothers, wanted to put each other down through good PR.

Biographer Andrew Lownie wrote in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York: "Diana envied Ferguson's more relaxed and closer relationship with the Queen and initially with the rest of the Royal Family thanks to her equine interests and talents and love of country pursuits," he wrote.

Princess Diana was married to then Prince Charles, while Fergie tied the knot with former Prince Andrew.

Speaking about the duo, Fergi’s friend, Allan Starkie, told Lownie: "They were fighting an ongoing battle through use of their charities and using the press as a weapon."

"They would look like actresses on opening night at their reviews of their latest charity trips and compare them and whine if the other one got better views," Starkie noted.