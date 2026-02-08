Jennifer Hudson gets candid about Kelly Clarkson calling it day from her show

Jennifer Hudson on Kelly Clarkson ending her show: 'Kelly is amazing'

Kelly Clarkson, a giant in the daytime talk show sphere, recently called it a day. Her reason for doing this, she says, is her family. A mom of two kids, the host shares she wants to focus on them.

A total of 24 times, Daytime Emmy winner The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the top shows in the daytime talk show slot.

Recognizing the show’s importance, Jennifer Hudson, who is herself helming her daytime talk program, says, “Kelly is amazing. I wish her the absolute best. She’s done really well – and she’s a GOAT!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show aired on NBC. In her statement, Clarkson looked back at her time on the show, hosting several different guests.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York."

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

The Kelly Clarkson Show will end in 2026.