Photo: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'ideal' baby timeline revealed amid surrogacy rumours

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly looking forward to becoming parents soon.

As fans will be aware, Gomez has never shied away from discussing her inability to bear any child of her own due to her medical condition. Selena Gomez publicly revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in April 2020.

According to WebMD, “bipolar medications during pregnancy poses an increased risk of birth defects in the first trimester”.

Nevertheless, in a December 2022 Rolling Stone confessional, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker weighed in on the importance of caring for a little one in her life.

“That's a very big, big, present thing in my life.”

She continued, “I’m meant to have them, I will.”

However, espite the challenges, a new report of RadarOnline.com shared that the songbird, who is now married to Benny Blanco, are considering options like surrogacy and adoption and are approaching the process with optimism.

"Selena and Benny are going into this process with a lot of optimism and hope.”

Reportedly, they do not any plans to wait for the right time to start a family of their own.

Spilling the beans on the expected baby timeline, a source tipped, “Everyone in their circle is predicting they'll have a baby before the year is over.”