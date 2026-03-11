Will there be 'Wrong Paris' sequel? Veronica Long drops major hint
Veronica Long starrer 'The Wrong Paris' was released on Netflix in September 2025
The Wrong Paris fans demand a sequel, and they're not alone in their desire.
Veronica Long, who played Heather in the 2025 Netflix hit, said she'd love to return for a sequel.
Speaking to The Mirror, Veronica said, "Oh my gosh, 100% put me back in. I want to play that character again. She was crazy and I loved her. I would absolutely be so, so interested in doing a second movie, for sure."
The actress further told the outlet that she doesn't know what a sequel would be about, but teased, "It would be fun no matter what."
Continuing the conversation, Veronica explained what she'd want for her character in a follow-up film.
"I think she should have a a dude," she said. "She should get some kind of, you know, reward for being on the show. "
"I think it'd be funny to see who she ends up with because I think they would have to match her her crazy," added Veronica.
For those unversed, The Wrong Paris premiered on Netflix on September 12, 2025, and received an "overwhelmingly amazing" response from viewers.
"People are really digging it," Veronica said. "I think people really love that we're satirizing The Bachelor and these other dating shows. It's really, really fun as well."
