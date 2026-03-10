Quentin Tarantino blasts Rosanna Arquette for speaking out against racial slurs in his movies

Quentin Tarantino could not keep his cool while addressing Rosanna Arquette’s criticism of his use of racial slurs in his movies.

For those unaware, Arquette gave The Sunday Times an interview, published on Sunday, March 8, where she reflected on her accomplished career.

While touching on her different projects, the acclaimed actress reminisced about her minor role of Jody in Tarantino’s 1994 independent black comedy crime film, Pulp Fiction, and spoken publicly against his repeated use of the N-word in his film.

Arquette said, “Personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

The very next day after The Big Blue actress’ interview, Tarantino penned a letter as a response to her criticism on Monday, March 9.

He thrashed Arquette for attacking the film which ultimately showed “a decided lack of class, no less honor.”

The Django Unchained director stated, “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?”

“Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor,” Tarantino blasted.

It is pertinent to mention that Pulp Fiction had an ensemble cast, including Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel, and others.