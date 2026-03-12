Rebecca Gayheart reveals what makes her 'mad' days after Eric Dane's death: 'It’s been challenging'

Rebecca Gayheart has finally opened up about life days after the death of her husband Eric Dane.

On February 19, 2026, Dane passed away at the age of 53 after battling with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In her recent interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 11, Gayheart articulated her thoughts by saying, “I just want to thank everybody for being so kind to us during the last couple of years.”

She noted, “It’s been challenging and meaningful, and people are kind,” adding, “I’m having trouble receiving all of the support and love coming at me from every which way because of Eric and the [entertainment] community that’s so generous with their time.”

“They’ve been holding me and the girls up the last two weeks, and I don’t think they’re going anywhere. I think they’re in it for the long haul. Hollywood gets a bad rap. That kind of makes me mad, because we have a lovely community of people, and I’m so grateful for them,” the Scream 2 actress explained.

Gayheart, who welcomed two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 16 and Georgia Geraldine, 14, with Dane, parted ways in 2018 and filed for divorce.

It is pertinent to mention that they called off their divorce in March 2025 after the Euphoria actor was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025.

Notably, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Eric Dane’s daughters, which has accumulated $483,993 of $500K USD.