Katherine Heigl breaks silence on attending dog rescue fundraiser at Trump's residence

Katherine Heigl has spoken out against the criticism over her presence in a dog rescue fundraiser at President Trump’s club on Palm Beach.

On Sunday, March 8, the Heigl attended the 2026 edition of Wine, Women & Shoes, an annual fundraiser that supports Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida, the nation's largest no-kill dog shelter.

Trump’s 17-acre estate Mar-a-Lago, located on Palm Beach, was booked for the event. Other than being his primary residence, the location hosts a wide variety of special events, galas, and weddings.

Heigl’s presence among hundreds of attendees garnered wide attention, mainly critical, because of her decision to be at the sitting president’s residence, whom Americans are calling out amid war against Iran.

When the criticism became unbearable, the Grey’s Anatomy actress broke her silence, revealing the reason behind attending the event.

In her statement published on Page Six on Wednesday, March 11, Heigl said, "Animals don't vote. The only room they don't like is the euthanasia room at a shelter.”

She went on to mention that animals are “completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own."

"This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me... Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions," the Knocked Up star reminded.

It is noteworthy to mention that Katherine Heigl has been the biggest advocate of animals’ well-being and co-founded The Jason Heigl Foundation with her mother in 2008.