'Single' Jennifer Lopez dazzles at unforgettable gala night

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in a very daring lace slip dress as she made a surprise appearance at charity event on Wednesday, March 11.

The 56-year-old actress skipped the red carpet but was seen mingling with guests and speaking onstage inside the star-studded event.

She donned an eye-popping black slip dress paired with a blazer. The Atlas actress opted for smoky eyes and dark lip to round out her stunning look.

The appearance came just a day after Jennifer said she was "very happy" to be single.

“I’m in my happy era,” said the On The FLoor hitmaker in a new interview with Nightline. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”

Jennifer, who ended her marriage with Ben Affleck in 2024, further told the outlet that she has spent much of her life in relationships.

“I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s — and even before that,” she said. “I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control.”

“I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself,” added Jennifer.