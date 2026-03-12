Where Nicole Kidman stands with Keith Urban after shocking split

Where Nicole Kidman stands with ex Keith Urban after shocking split

Nicole Kidman has finally broken the silence on her “rough” divorce with Keith Urban.

In a new interview with Variety, the 58-year-old actress insisted she and her ex “are family” and will “continue to be.”

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” said Nicole. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

“Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be," added the Big Little Lies actress.

For those unversed, Nicole announced her separation from Keith in September 2025, after nearly two decades of marriage.

The following month, the Babygirl actress filed for divorce from the Somebody Like You singer, with whom she tied the knot in June 2006.

It is worth mentioning here that Nicole has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Keith.

She is also a mother of two kids, Bella and Connor, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

On the professional front, Nicole is currently busy promoting her new series, Scarpetta. The eight-episode series was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 11.