Harvey Weinstein targets Gwyneth Paltrow in new remarks: 'I won't forgive her'

Harvey Weinstein targets Gwyneth Paltrow in new remarks

Harvey Weinstein said that he will never forgive his former friend Gwyneth Paltrow, as she “stabbed” him in the back with her sexual harassment claims.

The 72-year-old disgraced movie mogul recently gave an interview to THR from prison in which he attacked the Marty Supreme actress and revealed why Gwyneth's accusations against him bothered him the most.

“Because she was a good friend of mine,” she said. “I don’t know what drove her to do what she did.”

“This person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back," he continued.

For those unversed, Gwyneth was one of several women who accused Harvey of sexual harassment. In 2017, the Seven actress claimed that Harvey grabbed her and offered to go to a hotel bedroom for a massage.

Now, the former film producer stated that Gwyneth made “a big deal over nothing.”

“I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, ‘How about a massage?’ And she just went, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I got the message. I never put my hands on her,” he said. “She told Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt came to me and said, ‘Don’t do anything like that with my girl.’ I said ‘Don’t worry, Brad. I got it.’

“But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened,” added Harvey. “This person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back.”