Alan Ritchson drops bombshell update about 'Reacher' season 4

Alan Ritchson has finally put a brake on release date speculations by sharing a major update regarding Reacher season 4.

The renowned American actor sat with Collider to promote his recently released science fiction action film War Machine.

While discussing his latest project, Ritchson treated ardent fans of the Reacher franchise by sharing the news of its release date.

Sharing the insights about the American action crime television series developed by Nick Santora for Amazon Prime Video, he told the outlet, “Well, we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher. It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year.”

Notably, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star only shared the release window; however, the forthcoming season is filled with action.

Previously, Ritchson conversed with ScreenRant for an interview, hinting at the possibility that Reacher season 4 might include 30 fight scenes throughout its eight-episode run.

He noted that the crew did not add fight sequences to add drama, saying, “We shot... God, I don't even know, man. 30? We've never shot this many fights. There's so many. And it's not just that we're just going for the sake of it. I worry about fight fatigue for audiences.”

“I watch my wife watch Game of Thrones, and I am yawning my way through it, and then the fights start. I'm like, 'Now it's getting good.' The fights start, and she's like, 'Oh, wake me up when the fights are done.' And I'm like, 'What is that?' I don't ever want somebody to disengage because they're just seeing all the fights in the world thrown on screen,” Ritchson explained.

Though the exact release date has yet to be confirmed, fans can fasten the seatbelts, as Reacher season 4 will be out this year.